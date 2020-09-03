At 1 pm briefing, Raimondo to walk through a typical school day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her next briefing on schools at 1 p.m. Thursday, and her office says she plans to preview what a typical day will be like for students.

On Monday, Raimondo announced all districts besides Providence and Central Falls have met the criteria to reopen for full in-person learning on Sept. 14.

“It is the obligation of the state and each city and town to provide a quality in-person education for the children of Rhode Island,” she said.

The governor is holding a briefing every day this week on school preparations. She started both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s briefings with a reminder to parents that although schools are reopening, they can still opt to keep their children home.

Raimondo said schools can “ease into” in-person learning to start the year, with the expectation that all students will be back in the classroom by Oct. 13.

“Obviously, just because you have the green light doesn’t mean you need to step on the gas and go fully on day one,” she said. “We hope and expect that you’ll proceed with caution.”

In her last two briefings, Raimondo announced new programs to prevent the spread of COVID-19, should a student or faculty member test positive. On Tuesday, she laid out the details of a new testing system for schools, which will be separate from the rest of the state, and she followed with the announcement of a contact-tracing program for schools on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465