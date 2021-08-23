Glocester School Committee to consider suing over mask mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Glocester School Committee is mulling whether to take legal action against the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, who voted last week to block the state from accepting any reopening plans that don’t include a mask mandate.

The committee plans to meet in executive session Monday night to discuss and potentially vote on filing the lawsuit.

Glocester would be the first school district in Rhode Island to challenge the mask mandate if the committee decides to sue.

A few days after the council’s decision, Gov. Dan McKee issued a statewide mask mandate for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.