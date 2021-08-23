Glocester School Committee to consider suing over mask mandate

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Glocester School Committee is mulling whether to take legal action against the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, who voted last week to block the state from accepting any reopening plans that don’t include a mask mandate.
The committee plans to meet in executive session Monday night to discuss and potentially vote on filing the lawsuit.
Glocester would be the first school district in Rhode Island to challenge the mask mandate if the committee decides to sue.
A few days after the council’s decision, Gov. Dan McKee issued a statewide mask mandate for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.