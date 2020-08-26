Fines up to $500 to be issued to URI students attending off-campus parties

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown is preparing to crack down on the University of Rhode Island (URI) students holding off-campus parties this year in the wake of COVID-19.

Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has issued an Executive Order — which will go into effect Wednesday afternoon — that will issue a $500 fine for anyone who hosts an off-campus party or gathering. Anyone who attends the party will also be issued a $250 fine.

According to the executive order, landlords and parents could also be held liable if they cosigned the lease.

Interim Chief of Police Joel Ewing-Chow says the police department will be strictly enforcing all criminal statutes.

“We want to get ahead of any issues with off-campus parties by URI students returning for the fall semester and reiterate the expectations as good community citizens,” Zarnetske said. “If you’re underage and you’re drinking at an off-campus party, you can expect to be arrested, criminally charged and fined. We’re not messing around when it comes to the public health of the community.”

The town will also have COVID Enforcement Officials visiting restaurants and other locations where students frequently go to remind them social distancing and masks are the most effective, and important, tools to help stop the spread.

URI’s 2020-21 student handbook has added virus and public health informed policies saying, “Students are required to comply with state laws which include Rhode Island Executive Orders related to health and safety, ordinances, regulations and guidance adopted by the University as it relates to public health crises, including COVID-19.”

URI has 14,653 undergraduate students, 1,982 graduate students, and 1,339 non-degree students.

Zarnetske and Ewing-Chow will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to announce plans to deter students from throwing off-campus parties.