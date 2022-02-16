PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is in the process of relaxing its mask policies, and schools around the state are working to decide their plans moving forward.

The order for businesses and other establishments to require patrons to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination was lifted last week, and the indoor mask mandate for schools will end March 4 as long as the COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction.

Cases and hospitalizations have fallen sharply since spiking in early January.

While the school mask mandate is set to expire, individual districts will be able to set their own policies beyond March 4. R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced the state-run Providence Public School District will continue to require masks, citing low vaccination rates in the school community.

Some districts like North Kingstown, Lincoln and Portsmouth have decided to strongly recommend that masks be worn indoors by students, staff and visitors once the mandate is lifted.

School committees in other districts are expected to discuss their plans and issue decisions in the coming days.

With the federal mandate regarding public transportation still in place, masks will still be required on school buses for the time being.

Colleges and universities may also be updating their policies. On Wednesday, Providence College President Fr. Kenneth Sicard said starting at 5 p.m., masks will be optional inside buildings on campus with two exceptions:

Medical/clinical settings: masks are still required

masks are still required Classrooms: instructors can require masks if they wish

Sicard noted that 97% of the campus community has completed the primary vaccination series and 78% has gotten a booster dose so far, while cases have declined significantly.