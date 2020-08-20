EMA leading effort to ensure all RI school districts have enough PPE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Each school district will be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) this fall, according to Governor Gina Raimondo.

During her weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Raimondo tried to ease some concerns on reopening schools.

“We are not going to force any teacher to work in a building that isn’t safe,” she said. “The state is absolutely at the ready to do our part to help provide supplies.”

The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is leading the effort by working with each district to make sure it has the resources it needs to welcome students and staff back to the classroom.

“Somebody wants to send their kids to school, you want them to be safe,” EMA Recovery Branch Chief Armand Randolph said. “Sanitizer, we’re doing masks, we’re doing gloves, some schools have gowns, face shields also.”

Two superintendents told Eyewitness News that because of the supplies provided by the EMA, they have all the cleaning supplies and PPE necessary for a safe learning environment.

Randolph said the EMA won’t stop with just PPE and cleaning supplies. They’re also looking to help any way that it can.

“What other resources can we assist in making sure your school is safe and I’m sure parents would love to hear we’re doing everything we can to make sure their child is safe,” Randolph said.

He said the EMA will still be learning throughout the process, but that they are up to the task, since they’ve been preparing for the virus since January.