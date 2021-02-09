‘Data is more important now than ever’: Infante-Green announces new task force

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an interview with 12 News at 4, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced a new task force.

LEAP, standing for “Learning, Equity and Advanced Pathways,” will take a look at what the children in the state need, Infante-Green said.

“What I want to do with this task force is look at where we can quickly close those gaps and then propel our kids forward,” she said.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of data, especially throughout the pandemic.

“Data is more important now than ever,” she said. “We have been monitoring how the students are doing.”

Infante-Green said school data shows the mitigations they are taking in the school system work, such as masks, social distancing and disinfecting.

“In the places where there has been a large number of infections, the school data shows it’s 1%, 1 to 1.4% within the school system,” she said. “It really is showing us that what we have put in place works and will continue to work.”

On the mandate for ESL certification in Providence, Infante-Green says the Department of Justice are the ones ordering it.

“It is a requirement that should have been in place all along,” she said. “For the number of multilingual learners in the district they needed to have sufficient, certified teachers, that never took place.”

The commissioner said the department paid at least 90% of the cost for over 100 teachers to get certified last year.

“We have to send out the letter saying if you don’t get the certification you might be in danger of being moved to another position,” she said. “This year we are going to have another cohort where we pay a substantial amount.”