Cranston schools return to in-person learning Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Most students in Rhode Island’s second-largest school district will return to in-person learning Tuesday morning.

Cranston Public Schools shifted to remote learning late last week after a spike in student and staff coronavirus cases.

In a message to parents and school staff Monday night, Cranston school leaders said in part, “We have looked at each school’s staffing concerns and COVID cases. We feel we are able to return to our in-person schedules effective tomorrow 11/17/20, with a few exceptions.”

The district says Cranston East, Western Hills, Orchard Farms, and Woodridge schools will remain closed for the rest of the week due to staffing issues.

The message also said if a student’s individual classroom is closed, they would have been notified by the principal there.

Cranston Public School Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse told 12 News last week the district made the decision to go remote for a few days because the staff was not going to be able to get caught up with contact tracing in time.

Staffing shortages caused by close-contact quarantines have caused multiple schools to close temporarily throughout the state, but Cranston is the largest school system to revert the entire district to remote learning temporarily after reopening this fall.

In a virtual school committee meeting Monday night, the superintendent explained each school is handling their own contact tracing and administrators are being dispatched if they need help.

“We’ve had a couple of situations where, if an administrator is out or is quarantined, we then redeploy our administrators,” Nota-Masse said.

“The administrators are working as a team to get through this,” she continued.

Nota-Masse said Monday was already professional development day for teachers, so students were already prepared for distance learning that day.