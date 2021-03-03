Cranston School Committee votes to give K-8 students the choice to fully return in person

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Just hours after learning that educators are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island, the Cranston School Committee voted Wednesday to give all of the city’s elementary and middle school students the option to fully return to school in person.

Prior to the vote, K-8 students in Cranston were following a hybrid learning plan, which included both in-person and remote instruction.

Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse, who put forth the plan for a full return to in-person learning, said hybrid learning just isn’t an option anymore.

“It’s not fair to the students that are there,” she said. “It’s difficult for teachers to manage.”

With the committee’s unanimous vote, K-8 students can return to the classroom starting Monday.

The superintendent says this plan will be for grades K-8 and does not yet include high schools. @wpri12 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) March 4, 2021

But some teachers are worried they won’t have enough time to get their shot.

“Just give our staff the chance to get vaccinated,” one teacher asked the committee during Wednesday night’s hearing. “At least one round of shots.”

Parents also expressed concerns regarding the shift back to full in-person learning.

“Both my kids are immunocompromised,” one parent said. “I’m concerned this is too soon for a full return.”

Nota-Masse said families who aren’t comfortable with a full return will still have the option to keep their students learning virtually for the time being.