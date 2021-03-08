Cranston K-8 students returning to the classroom full-time

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some students in Cranston are returning to the classroom full-time Monday for the first time since last March.

The Cranston School Committee voted last week to give all of the city’s elementary and middle school students the option to fully return to school in person.

Prior to the vote, K-8 students in Cranston were following a hybrid learning plan, which included both in-person and remote instruction.

Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse, who put forth the plan for a full return to in-person learning, said hybrid learning just isn’t an option anymore.

Her proposal also allows students to continue with distance learning. Whichever option families choose will be what their kids do full-time, hybrid learning is no longer an alternative.

Parents spoke to the committee before last week’s vote and all of them had the safety of their kids at the center of their comments.

“The mental health impact that is holding on to our children across this country is too big a risk to deal with this anymore,” one parent said.

One parent explained to the committee that she overheard one of her children’s teachers on a virtual class excited over the thought of a return to school.

“Just hearing the teachers be as excited as the kids honestly just makes me emotional to think about these teachers have done an incredible job and they are just as excited as the students to get back,” another parent said.

However, not all teachers are in favor of the decision. Middle and high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule.