COVID-19 testing sites, hotline for RI students and school staff to open Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Island schools are gearing up to reopen for the first time since March, and Gov. Gina Raimondo says nearly all schools have met the criteria needed for in-person classes to resume.

A new K-12 COVID-19 testing hotline will go live Friday to answer questions and set up testing for students and school staff members.

Raimondo said more than a dozen sites across the state will be ready on Monday morning. The sites, dedicated to K-12 testing, are meant to alleviate demand at pediatricians’ offices and other state testing sites.

Any school employee or student who feels sick will be able to receive a same-day rapid test, according to Raimondo, and that will be followed up with a standard diagnostic test, which gets results within 48 hours.

Dr. Phillip Chan, consultant medical director for the R.I. Department of Health, said the tests for students will be different than those administered to adults.

“It’s like a Q-tip, even smaller, and inserting at least a centimeter inside the nose only and rotating it 10 to 15 seconds, doing the other side and then that’s it, so it shouldn’t cause any pain,” he explained.

Raimondo plans to answer students’ questions in her eighth and final Facebook live forum Thursday at 3 p.m.

