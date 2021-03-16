CDC looking at whether to seat students closer together in schools

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking at potentially relaxing its social distancing recommendation from six feet to three feet.

With schools starting to reopen across the country, this could impact the reopening process, especially in Massachusetts.

The CDC is considering a new study that found three feet of distance may be sufficient to keep kids safe in schools.

The study in the journal Clinical Infectious Disease looked at hundreds of Massachusetts school districts. It found that whether students were sitting six feet or three feet apart, there was no big difference in COVID transmission rates when everyone was wearing a mask.

While more research still needs to be done, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the study looks promising.

“As soon as we put out our guidance, among the biggest challenges that we were aware of was the fact that schools were having a hard time with the six-foot guidance. And that of course prompted more studies to say ‘is six feet necessary in the context of mask-wearing?’ We are looking at these data carefully,” Walensky said. “The question actually prompted more studies to be done, so we know more are forthcoming. We’re taking all of those data carefully and revisiting our guidances in that context.”

This comes as Massachusetts schools push to return to full in-person learning by next month.

The Baker Administration had previously suggested keeping a minimum of three feet of distance in schools, with other mitigation factors in place. This was an approach state officials said was supported by the World Health Organization and other local public health experts.