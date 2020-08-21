CDC cites RI’s childcare plan in study examining how to safely reopen schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island was named in a new study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding how schools can safely reopen nationwide.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the study shows the nation that there is a way to safely reopen schools, but it only works if everyone follows the guidelines with social distancing and mask wearing.

The study focuses on childcare centers during the months of June and July in Rhode Island, when the numbers of cases in the state started to decline and the centers were allowed to reopen.

It is unclear how many did reopen.

In total, the study said 33 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were connected to 29 childcare centers. Of those centers, 20 had one case and no reports of any secondary transmission, meaning it appears the single infected person did not spread the virus.

“It’s likely that the limited spread of COVID-19 in this instance was due to the adherence of the childcare program’s requirements and the efforts by the state health department to rapidly investigate and respond to these cases,” Redfield said.

While the study shows the secondary spread was low, the impacts were still high.

During the study, because of both possible and confirmed cases, 89 classes had to close and about 850 people had to quarantine.