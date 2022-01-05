CCRI to begin spring semester remotely, require booster shots

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced they will start the spring semester with remote learning.

In-person classes that were scheduled to start the week of Jan. 18 will begin online with an expected return to in-person classes on Feb. 14, CCRI President Meghan Hughes said.

Hughes says the decision to move back to in-person classes could change based on public health guidance.

“We are a commuter school with our students and employees living and working in our community,” Hughes said. “Moving to remote-only instruction for the start of the spring semester helps to protect everyone’s health and safety, allows Rhode Island to move past the peak of omicron infections, and allows more time for our students and employees to protect themselves and their families from the virus by receiving the booster shot.”

CCRI is also requiring all employees and students, who are eligible, to receive a booster shot for the start of the spring semester. To be eligible you must be six months beyond the second dose of Moderna, five months beyond the second dose of Pfizer, or two months beyond a single J&J dose.

Any employee or student who has received their full series of vaccination, but not yet eligible to receive the booster, must fulfill this requirement within 30 days of eligibility.

Free vaccines and booster shots are available Monday through Friday at either the Great Hall on the Knight Campus, Lobby A on the Flanagan Campus, and the Atrium on the Liston Campus.

Other colleges requiring booster shots include Providence College, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University and the Rhode Island School of Design.

As of Thursday, all unvaccinated students, employees, and visitors must show proof of a negative rapid COVID test taken within 24 hours of coming to campus.

Masks are required at all times on campus, except at a workstation/private office that is enclosed or when eating/drinking.

“We will continue to monitor the public health situation and will provide additional updates in the coming days,” Hughes said.