CCRI offering condensed ‘late-start’ fall semester option for students

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 is affecting college enrollment across the country, putting some schools in a challenging financial position.

That’s why the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is now offering a “late start,” condensed semester this fall. This “late start” semester will be in addition to the traditional fall term, which started on Monday.

As of Tuesday, CCRI said they are still projecting fall enrollment will be down 10 to 18% from last year and they hope to close that gap with the new late-start program. It will be an 11-week condensed term, with classes starting Sept. 28 and concluding at the end of the traditional fall term.

The term will be open to all potential students. Registration starts Tuesday and will run through Sept. 28.

CCRI said they will offer more than 200 online or remote course sections across their seven academic and career paths.

“Last call for fall” will allow CCRI to serve students who were delayed in registering for college and feel as though it is too late to do so for this semester.

CCRI said the pandemic has required innovation in how they teach and work, maintain enrollment and provide multiple opportunities for students to access higher education.