Schools in 3 RI districts shift to remote learning temporarily

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools in three Rhode Island districts are going remote as they deal with an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the community on Wednesday, Burrillville school officials said students will learn from home for the remainder of the week. In addition to the high number of cases, they said the need for symptomatic individuals to isolate and unvaccinated close contacts to quarantine is worsening the problem.

Across each of the town’s schools, the district is averaging about 430 student absences and 38 teacher absences this week, according to school officials.

“Please know that we do not make these decisions lightly,” officials wrote. “We make every effort to safely maintain in-person teaching and learning. However, we have reached the point where this move is necessary to ensure consistent instruction for all students.”

Officials said after-school activities will be held as scheduled unless otherwise noted.

Barrington High School will also be making the switch to distance learning on Thursday, Jan. 6, with an anticipated return date set for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

In an email to students, staff and families, Principal Joseph Hurley said the school will reassess its staffing needs on Monday and decide whether to extend distance learning. He said parents will be notified by 3 p.m.

Students involved in extracurricular activities will receive a message from their advisor or coach about the status of meetings and games.

Later on Wednesday, North Kingstown High School Principal Barbara Morse sent a letter to parents saying Thursday, Jan. 6, will be a distance learning day.