Bryant University reschedules commencement, again

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant University is once again postponing its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

University President Ross Gittell announced on Tuesday that the school will now push back commencement until May 23, 2021. The university had hopes to have a ceremony at the Dunkin Donuts Center at the end of August.

Gittell says that the previous plans are not possible based off current quarantine travel orders and crowd size restrictions in Rhode Island.

Indoor gatherings are currently capped at 125 people, with Phase 3 requirements expected to stay in place. States with a higher test positive rate than 5%, where many of Bryant’s 2020 graduates and their families are from, have to self-quarantine for 14 days when visiting Rhode Island.

He said the change will allow the university to have the ceremony on campus, where they will be able to enjoy a traditional commencement.