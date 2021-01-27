Brown University allows small, in-person classes to begin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the spring semester gets underway, Rhode Island colleges and universities are all approaching the year differently amid the pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, Brown University is allowing small, in-person classes as the Brown’s Campus Activity Status moves to “Level 2” for the first time since November.

The campus has three activity levels, with Level 1 having the most significant restrictions in place. All levels require masks and social distancing.

According to campus guidance, Level 2 allows for undergraduate and graduate classes of 19 students or less to meet in-person, but office hours and advising must be remote. The Warren Alpert Medical School classes are all in-person.

The university says the libraries are open, and students can reserve study space and check out books using a contactless circulation.

Students with a meal plan can go to any dining location to access meals, but they will be “grab-and-go” only.

Athletic and recreational facilities are closed, and the university is encouraging community members to exercise individually outdoors, with masks and social distancing.

Socializing on campus will not change too much, with the university strongly emphasizing the importance of staying within a pod, meaning an immediate and stable household group.

Undergraduate students living on campus or in Brown-leased properties away from the physical campus can be in groups of no more than five students who also live on campus while wearing masks. Exceptions include if students are outdoors and are able to maintain at least 6-feet of distance.

The university says students living off-campus and who have firmly established pods may eat and socialize in those pods without a mask, but to be cautious,

There are also restrictions for what undergraduate students can do in their free time, and the university says students should continue to avoid “non-essential activities.” Going shopping, drinking at bars, dining in-person at restaurants, exercising at other fitness or recreational facilities are not permitted.

Undergraduate students are also asked not to travel out-of-state, except for emergencies or with approval.

Travel within the state is allowed for non-campus based jobs or medical appointments, according to the university.