Brown to require student vaccinations for fall semester

School Updates

by: The Associated Press

Brown University entrance gate_601109
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has joined a growing number of colleges that will require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for in-person classes next fall.

Brown President Christina Paxson in a letter to the campus community Tuesday said the rule applies to undergraduate, graduate and medical students who will be on campus or engage in any level of in-person instruction.

Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed. The university is still weighing whether to require employees to be vaccinated.

The Ivy League school anticipates a return to a more traditional pre-pandemic academic experience for the 2021-22 school year, including standard occupancy for dormitories.

