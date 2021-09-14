Brown tightens COVID-19 restrictions as campus cases rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has paused in-person dining and placed a limit of five people for undergraduate social gatherings in response to a recent rise in confirmed coronavirus cases on campus.

The Ivy League school said Monday it has had 82 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, primarily among undergraduate students, in the past seven days.

Those testing positive generally remain asymptomatic and there are no indications of serious illness and no hospitalizations.

There is no evidence of spread in classrooms, and classes will continue.