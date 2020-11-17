CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Brown switches to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

Brown University entrance gate_601109

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University announced Tuesday that students will shift to remote learning a week earlier than planned.

The university was originally scheduled to have in-person classes until Thanksgiving break, which begins Nov. 25, but students will transition to remote learning on Wednesday for the remainder of the semester.

In a letter to the campus community, Brown President Christina Paxson said both the increase in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island and at the university drove her decision.

“In recent weeks we have seen an increase in positive tests among students, faculty and staff,” Paxson said. “Although infections rates at Brown are still quite low, and we have ample space for quarantine and isolation, these increases are nevertheless concerning.”

“A final factor is the need to ensure that members of our community who will be traveling away from Providence for Thanksgiving are healthy when they depart,” she added.

Students are welcome to remain on campus or in the Providence area through Thanksgiving break, according to the university, but cannot return after the break. Residence halls are scheduled to remain open until Dec. 12, including through Thanksgiving.

The campus will also be adding stricter guidelines for dining, social activities and in-person engagement, but Brown officials said they will allow research operations and limited library use to continue.

“Please wear your masks, wash your hands, maintain social distancing and keep your close contacts to as small a group as possible,” Paxson said.

