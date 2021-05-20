CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Brown requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1

Brown University entrance gate_601109
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to return to more traditional operations, Brown University will require all employees to receive the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 1.

The university is also requiring students who will be involved in on-campus activities this summer to be vaccinated by the same date, in accordance with the student vaccination requirement.

“Based on discussions with Brown’s public health and medical experts, it is clear that our priority should be to achieve near-universal levels of vaccination — 90% or greater — in the Brown community,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a letter to faculty, staff, and students.

The July date does not mean current remote employees will be expected to return to campus or other premises by then, it will just make it possible for others to return at the appropriate time with confidence everyone’s health will be protected.

Employees and students must verify their vaccination status by uploading their vaccination cards. Those who have medical and religious exemptions to the university’s requirement will be granted, and reasonable accommodations will be provided under applicable law.

The university is also sending its shuttle on express trips to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center to help transport anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, with no appointment required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

