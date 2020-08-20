Raimondo to hold weekly Facebook live for students, parents at 3 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While there are still questions over how Rhode Island schools will reopen this fall, the state now has a plan in place in the event of a coronavirus outbreak in a school setting.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to hold her weekly Facebook live on the reopening of schools Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The state says it is crucial each district’s reopening plan is flexible, which is key in preventing and isolating any cases of COVID-19 once students and teachers are back in the school buildings.

Raimondo outlined how the state is going to categorize outbreaks in her weekly briefing on Wednesday, and she was realistic.

“There are going to be children that get the COVID virus,” she said. “There are going to be professionals who work in the building that will test positive.”

The governor unveiled the state’s three-tiered approach on how the state will respond to cases or outbreaks, where schools could continue as normal, move to a hybrid model, or revert to full distance learning.

If a school reports a limited number of positive cases with a known source, and it has been contained within one of the small groups of people who are with each other every day, the reopening models are designed to handle this. This means that schools would be able to continue as normal.

If there are many cases in that small group and it has been linked to a school-associated activity, then the school might have to move from fully in-person schooling, to a hybrid model.

In the case there is a community transmission in the school and its unclear how it spread, the R.I. Department of Health would come in and possibly temporarily close the school building, and they would have to move to distance learning.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the state is confident each district has a safe plan based on data.

“We hear teachers that are nervous. We hear parents that are nervous. We hear you,” she said. “But what we don’t hear is the countless emails that we get from teachers that want to go back. From parents that this didn’t work for them. That distance learning was a struggle.”

Raimondo will be joined by licensed social workers and mental health experts from Bradley Hospital in Thursday afternoon’s discussion.