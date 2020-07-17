CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Attleboro’s $260-million new high school still on track despite pandemic

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction has continued on Attleboro’s new high school, even through the coronavirus pandemic.

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux tells Eyewitness News that there had been concerns over the possibility of supply chain delays and coronavirus infections among construction workers.

He said right now, there are approximately 100 construction workers on site.

“Fortunately we haven’t had any outbreaks at the work site,” Heroux said. “At the height of the project, which will be next summer, we’ll have about 350 workers on site. But as I said before, though, that right now is on time and on budget.”

The $260 million new high school is scheduled to open on Aug. 22.

