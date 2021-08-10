At least a dozen RI school committees to discuss fall reopening plans, mask policies

(WPRI) — A number of Rhode Island school districts are planning to discuss the reopening of schools this fall and if that involves masks during various school committee meetings Tuesday night.

The discussions come as 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending Aug. 5, representing 15% of new COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The pediatrics group recommended last month that all children over the age of 2 wear masks when returning to school this fall. The doctors’ group said since many children and others cannot be vaccinated, universal masking is the most effective in safeguarding children from COVID-19.

On Tuesday night, at least a dozen Rhode Island public school districts are planning to discuss reopening school, plus COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall.

At least eight school committees are planning to discuss and possibly take action on mask policies in schools.

Additionally, the board of trustees for Village Green Charter School in Providence is planning to discuss a masking policy.

A Target 12 analysis of R.I. Department of Health data locally shows infections have risen sharply among children and young adults since total cases started trending upward last month.

Dr. Michael Koster, director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, told 12 News lower vaccination rates among children and the highly contagious Delta variant are playing a role in the uptick of pediatric cases.

“It probably really has nothing to do with our human behavior. This is the virus,” Koster said. “So, the gravity of this virus is it’s finding any and all people who haven’t had previous illness, who haven’t been vaccinated, and that includes children.”

As of July 7, an AAP report found 45% of 16 and 17-year-olds and 32% of 12 to 15-year-olds in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the Rhode Island public school committees meeting on Tuesday: