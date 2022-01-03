As students return to school, several districts deal with staff shortages

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the first day of school back from winter break but not all students will be spending their day in the classroom.

Johnston High School is dismissing students at 11 a.m. Monday due to staffing shortages.

Both Warwick Veterans and Winman middle schools will be starting distance learning on Monday also due to short staffing, according to a school committee member.

Providence schools are having a staggered return to the classroom for grades Pre-K through 12.

Students are scheduled to return by grade over the course of three days:

  • Pre-K, kindergarten and grades 1, 6 and 9 – Monday
  • Grades 2, 3, 7, 10, 11 – Tuesday
  • Grades 4, 5, 8, and 12 – Wednesday

All Providence students were sent home prior to winter break with the materials needed for distance learning. Those who aren’t returning immediately will be learning remotely until their scheduled return date.

