All students must return in person for standardized testing in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ High school junior Isabella Choiniere has been learning virtually more more than a year now, and as she begins to prepare for college, taking the SATs is a must.

But the federal government made it mandatory that all students must take standardized tests in person, something Choiniere was worried about because she has cystic fibrosis.

“[My mom and I] were really hoping I could take it from home or postpone it or something,” she said.

Choiniere attends the Beacon Charter High School in Woonsocket and said thankfully, her school accommodated her by keeping her separate from other students while taking the test.

“I was placed in a room by myself with just one teacher, so it was one-on-one, where other kids were placed two or three in a room together,” she explained.

Standardized testing for RICAS and the SATs began this week in Rhode Island. Other states have tried to postpone standardized testing this year, but Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante Green believes it’s necessary.

“This is about individual students and getting data, and being able to measure what the impact has been for Rhode Island,” Infante-Green said.

Infante-Green said schools are taking all of the proper precautions as students return to the classroom for the tests. They’re also working with students who have underlying health conditions like Choiniere.

“We have made sure that our spacing is safe,” Infante-Green said.

Students also have the option of filling out a health waiver if they do not feel comfortable coming in to take the test. Infante-Green said students who opt out will not face repercussions.