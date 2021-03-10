All Mass. K-8 public schools must reopen for full in-person learning by next month

BOSTON (WPRI) — Soon all public elementary and middle school students in Massachusetts will be back full time for in-person learning.

It is no longer an option, elementary schools must reopen five days a week by April 5, and middle schools by April 28.

This announcement comes just as teachers become eligible to sign up for an appointment at a vaccination site starting Thursday.

There is no reopening date set yet for high schools, but will be announced sometime in April with a two-week lead time to plan.

The Department of Elementary and Second Education held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday outlining guidance for the mandated opening dates.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley has full authority to determine when hybrid or remote learning models no longer count toward learning hours. Currently, about 20% of districts’ schools are still remote and most have a hybrid model in place, though some can apply to remain that way.

Parents and the teachers union believe kids should be back in the classroom, but the union cautions that this isn’t the best way to do it.

“This decision is a hammer swung by unelected bureaucrats. It’s going to upend local plans that have been thoughtfully negotiated and are in the process of being implemented. It’s not the way to go,” President of the Mass. Teachers Association Merrie Najimy said.

Parents still have the option to keep their children learning remotely through the end of the school year.

One North Attleboro mom welcomes the reopening of the schools so her son can catch up on what he might have missed during remote learning.

The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System will still occur this year even though it has been postponed from its usual date. It will begin in May and go through June.