6 Warwick schools delay start of school year due to incomplete construction projects

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Six schools in Warwick have been forced to delay the first day of school due to construction issues, according an email sent to parents Wednesday.

Citing “multiple material supply chain issues and delays,” Warwick Public Schools said projects at the following schools will not be completed in time for the first day of classes:

Greenwood Elementary School

Robertson Elementary School

Oakland Beach Elementary School

Sherman Elementary School

Warwick Early Learning Center

Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School

The start date for the six impacted schools has been changed to Sept. 8. The delay does not impact other schools in the district, which will start classes on Sept. 1 as scheduled.

Due to the delay, the district plans to add three makeup days to the calendar for the six schools.

Warwick’s opening of schools plan will be submitted to the R.I Department of Education by Friday, August 27, and will be posted on their website.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we navigate opening our schools,” the district wrote in the email.