CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

2nd virtual forum on RI schools set for 3:15 pm Thursday

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will hold their second in a series of online forums on Thursday to discuss plans for school in the fall.

The 3:15 p.m. event will be held live on Raimondo’s official Facebook page and also feature R.I. Department of Human Services Director Courtney Hawkins and noted epidemiologist, pediatrician, and Yale School of Public Health Dean Dr. Sten Vermund, according to the governor’s office.

They will discuss “how the lessons learned from safely reopening childcare centers over the last two months informs the current planning for the safe reopening of Rhode Island schools,” Raimondo’s office said.

Raimondo and Infante-Green have set a goal to have in-person classes resume on August 31. Each school district submitted three separate plans to the state: one for full in-person learning, one for full remote learning, and one hybrid of the two.

On Wednesday, they released new benchmarks that need to be met in order to fully reopen schools.

Raimondo and Infante-Green held their first online forum last Thursday, and plan to continue holding them over the next several weeks as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

More Coverage: School Updates »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour