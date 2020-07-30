2nd virtual forum on RI schools set for 3:15 pm Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will hold their second in a series of online forums on Thursday to discuss plans for school in the fall.

The 3:15 p.m. event will be held live on Raimondo’s official Facebook page and also feature R.I. Department of Human Services Director Courtney Hawkins and noted epidemiologist, pediatrician, and Yale School of Public Health Dean Dr. Sten Vermund, according to the governor’s office.

They will discuss “how the lessons learned from safely reopening childcare centers over the last two months informs the current planning for the safe reopening of Rhode Island schools,” Raimondo’s office said.

Raimondo and Infante-Green have set a goal to have in-person classes resume on August 31. Each school district submitted three separate plans to the state: one for full in-person learning, one for full remote learning, and one hybrid of the two.

On Wednesday, they released new benchmarks that need to be met in order to fully reopen schools.

Raimondo and Infante-Green held their first online forum last Thursday, and plan to continue holding them over the next several weeks as they prepare for the upcoming school year.