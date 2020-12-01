2 positive cases found during RI’s first day of ‘surveillance testing’

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s pilot program that tests asymptomatic students and staff for the coronavirus began Tuesday at Ella Risk Elementary School in Central Falls.

The school’s principal, Buddy Comet, says 137 people were tested — 50 staff, and the rest students — of which two came back positive.

Ella Risk was chosen to be part of the program that provides both rapid and PCR tests, which go to a lab and take longer but are considered the most accurate.

Comet says they are awaiting the results of the PCR tests.

“Everything went really smoothly,” he said. “[Testing] provides some level of calm for the community when you can have testing right on site.”

On Thursday and Friday, the testing will move to Raíces Dual Language Academy in Central Falls.

Providence and Lincoln were also chosen for the pilot program. The R.I. Department of Health says those communities will likely get tested during the second week of December.

“What we are trying to do is operationalize what this will look like if we went larger scale: how much time it would take, what’s the best way to do it,” explained Angélica Infante-Green, the state’s education commissioner.

Only students who go to school in person will get tested under the pilot program. However, Comet said he hopes it will be expanded to include distance learners.

The National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI) and other teachers’ unions have called for a temporary halt to in-person learning to give the state time to test students and staff while they’re not in school and catch up on contact tracing.

The unions have also been asking for additional testing, but NEARI spokesperson Stephanie Mandeville said it’s the timing of the pilot program that’s problematic.

“Yes, we’ve asked for structured testing, but conducting the pilot experiment while students and teachers are in the classroom is a bit like shutting the barn doors after the horse escaped,” she said.