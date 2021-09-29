13 students, 1 staff member at Barrington High School test positive for COVID-19

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington High School is the most recent school in Rhode Island to be hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to a letter from Principal Joseph Hurley sent to parents on Tuesday, 13 students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus since the weekend.

Several of these cases are connected to school sports teams and associated activities, Hurley added.

“We would like to remind our students to maintain COVID protocols on and off the field, including avoiding the sharing of water bottles, masking where required, and social distancing,” Hurley wrote.

The letter says the school first learned of two positive cases on Sunday, six more tested positive on Monday, and an additional six tested positive on Tuesday. Hurley said eight of the positive cases are seniors, two juniors, and three sophomores.

“We appreciate the support of our students and families in engaging in our onsite testing protocols,” Hurley wrote. “As a result of onsite testing, we were able to immediately identify positive close contacts and additional cases.”

At least 13 unvaccinated students who are close contacts are also being asked to get tested and quarantine, according to Hurley’s letter.

All staff members have been vaccinated and will be tested but are allowed to remain in their classrooms, Hurley noted in the letter.

The school has notified all close contacts. Students who did not get a call can continue going to school, Hurley said.