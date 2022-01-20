Scammers may set up phony COVID-19 test websites, BBB warns; here’s how to spot a fake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Through a new program from the Biden administration, American households can request free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed directly to their homes.

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that scammers may try to take advantage of people trying to get these tests by setting up phony websites.

The BBB said people may inadvertently end up on a fake site through a post or ad on social media, an unsolicited email or text message, or an online search.

The fake site looks real at first, according to the BBB, and it could feature the U.S. Postal Service logo just like the real site. The big difference, however, is that the fake site may ask for payment or certain personal information like a Social Security number or Medicare ID, neither of which is required on the real site.

The BBB noted that the fake site might say your credit or debit card number is needed to pay for shipping for the COVID-19 tests, but in reality, it’s just scammers trying to take your money.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot a fraudulent website: