Salve Regina delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Salve Regina students will be home for the holidays a bit longer than expected after the university pushed back the start of its spring semester by a week.

Given the recent increase in cases and concerns about the omicron variant, classes are now scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 17, according to school officials.

To compensate for the late start, the university said four instructional days will be added to the academic calendar: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, April 14 and April 18. Spring classes will end on April 22 as originally planned.

On-campus students will move back into the residence halls in two-hours shifts over the weekend of Jan. 15–16.

Salve Regina issued a reminder that students must obtain a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. Anyone who tests positive is told to isolate at their permanent residence and contact their professors about doing coursework remotely.

Salve Regina is one of several local universities requiring vaccinated students and faculty to get booster doses. Students must submit their booster record by March 1.