Salvation Army continuing to seek donations during coronavirus outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Salvation Army is asking for additional donations to help with the increase of requests from people as a result of the concerns over the coronavirus.

The three community centers in the state, located in Providence, Pawtucket, and Newport as well as the Rhode Island Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Shelter will all remain open as scheduled.

Those who are able to, are asked to drop off donations to any of the three community centers, not the family stores, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Items that are requested include:

Frozen meats, 1 lb pkgs preferred

Unexpired baby food & formula

Canned tuna & chicken

Diapers

Pasta & pasta sauce

Paper goods

Canned soup, pasta, chili & stew

Granola bars & breakfast bars

Cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix

Macaroni & cheese, rice

Packaged meals & side dishes

Canned vegetables, beans

Canned fruit, fruit juice

Bread, peanut butter, jelly

Powdered milk, powdered drink mix

Sugar

To help minimize the number of people in small places, The Salvation Army will distribute soup kitchen meals outside of their buildings in take out containers at the regular scheduled times. They will also modify the client choice food pantry and distribute prepared food bags, to help reduce the potential of spreading the virus.