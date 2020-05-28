1  of  2
Salons, barbershops await final reopening guidelines from state

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s reopening plan is expected to begin June 1, but salons and barbershops are waiting for final safety guidelines allowing them to get back to business.

The state has previously released a graphic of the layout for what specific changes you will see during your next trip for a haircut. The governor says the latest guidance will be published on ReopeningRI.com Thursday morning.

A lot of the restrictions in Rhode Island barbershops and salons will be similar to what we are seeing in Massachusetts. You will have to make an appointment, it’s one person inside per employee — if your chair isn’t ready, you will have to wait outside.

The state is also recommending beauty shops remove any waiting area furniture. If chairs or stations cannot be at least six-feet apart, plastic barriers should be installed, and masks will be required for everyone.

“I’m worried that people think, ‘oh, we’re going to get our hair cut, we can relax,'” Raimondo said. “It’s actually the opposite. We are going to be able to do that, therefore it is more important than ever that we follow the rules.”

Limited indoor dining is also going to be given the go-ahead in Phase 2.

Providence

