Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 A.M. update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

RWU postpones commencement, other events due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — With the campus empty and students learning from home for the rest of the semester, Roger Williams University (RWU) decided to postpone rather than cancel its spring commencement.

RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis said he took part in a Zoom chat with more than 100 members of the 2020 class to hear their thoughts and concerns about the event.

“It became very clear that the top priority of our seniors is having an in-person commencement, a time to be back together on campus with their classmates and families and to walk across a stage, even though the date must be changed,” Miaoulis wrote in a message to the campus community on Tuesday.

Miaoulis said organizers will look at potential dates over the summer to reschedule commencement and other end-of-the-year events, making sure to give attendees enough time to make travel plans, reserve hotel space and communicate with family and other guests.

“There were many ideas shared and questions about Commencement Ball, academic honors, if they can still jump into the fountain, and much more,” Miaoulis added. “I look forward to seeing all of our Class of 2020 in-person on campus for the Commencement ceremonies they deserve.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • *New Time* 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 3:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com