RWU postpones commencement, other events due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — With the campus empty and students learning from home for the rest of the semester, Roger Williams University (RWU) decided to postpone rather than cancel its spring commencement.

RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis said he took part in a Zoom chat with more than 100 members of the 2020 class to hear their thoughts and concerns about the event.

“It became very clear that the top priority of our seniors is having an in-person commencement, a time to be back together on campus with their classmates and families and to walk across a stage, even though the date must be changed,” Miaoulis wrote in a message to the campus community on Tuesday.

Miaoulis said organizers will look at potential dates over the summer to reschedule commencement and other end-of-the-year events, making sure to give attendees enough time to make travel plans, reserve hotel space and communicate with family and other guests.

“There were many ideas shared and questions about Commencement Ball, academic honors, if they can still jump into the fountain, and much more,” Miaoulis added. “I look forward to seeing all of our Class of 2020 in-person on campus for the Commencement ceremonies they deserve.”

