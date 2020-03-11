RWU extends spring break, switches to online classes due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams University administrators announced Tuesday night they will extend spring break for a second week and switch to online classes for “as long as necessary” due to the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first local college to take that step.

“With the health and well-being of our campus community as our top priority, and in alignment with guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health to initiate aggressive containment measures, Roger Williams University is enacting plans to transition to online and alternate modes of instruction for as long as necessary this semester,” school leaders wrote in an email just after 10 p.m.

RWU students — who are currently on spring break — cannot return to campus, and the break will continue for a second week while alternative plans are formalized, the email said. Residence halls and dining halls will remain closed, though faculty and staff “will continue operations as usual.”

RWU has no known cases of COVID-19 connected to the campus, they said, but “we are taking these steps to limit exposure to the virus among our community, their families, and our neighbors.” Further information will be posted at rwu.edu/COVID-19.

A number of Massachusetts schools have made similar decisions, including Harvard University and MIT. Brown University, the University of Rhode Island and other local institutions had not followed suit as of Tuesday evening.

More to come.