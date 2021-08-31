CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI’s weekly COVID-19 data holds steady; 289 new cases, 1 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data released Tuesday by the Rhode Island Department of Health showed little change in the weekly metrics being tracked.

While the rate of new cases per 100,000 people ticked up from 196 last week to 197 this week, the percentage of positive tests by week declined from 3.4% to 3.3% and new hospital admissions by week fell from 118 to 111.

In terms of the daily numbers, the Health Department reported 289 new positive cases on Tuesday and one additional COVID-19-related fatality, bringing the death toll to 2,770.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Hospitalizations increased to 133, with 18 patients currently in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

More than 61% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while nearly 68% is at least partially vaccinated.

Providence

