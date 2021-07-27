RI’s top hospital groups requiring staff to be immunized against COVID-19

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Both of Rhode Island’s top hospital groups will soon be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.

Care New England and Lifespan announced the new requirements Tuesday, both citing the surge in cases and the highly-contagious delta variant.

Lifespan said the companywide mandate will be enforced beginning Sept. 1 and applies to all employees regardless of their role.

Kathleen Hart, a spokesperson for Lifespan, said the decision was made “only after extensive and thoughtful review, and with our employees and patients’ safety as our top priority.”

“The vaccines are safe and extremely effective in combatting COVID-19,” Hart said. “It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to take the science seriously and act to safeguard the health of our community.”

Care New England said it will also be moving towards a mandatory vaccination program for all staff members, though a spokesperson did clarify that since July 1, all students, volunteers and new hires have been required to get the vaccine.

The next step, the spokesperson said, is to require all managers to begin the immunization process prior to Labor Day.

“It is our responsibility to keep our patients, and our staff, safe,” President and CEO of Care New England James Fanale said in a statement. “This program will be based on the best evidence that we have to date about preventing transmission of COVID-19.”

Care New England expects to release more details about the program within the next week.