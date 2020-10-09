CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Columbus Day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island that are run by the state will be closed Oct. 12 in observation of Columbus Day.

This includes all locations for the state’s dedicated K-12 testing programs, the testing site at the R.I. Convention Center, the Cumberland and Newport Stop & Shop testing sites and the Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn.

State health officials said operations will resume as normal on Tuesday.

The Beat COVID/K-12 Dexter Street testing site in Pawtucket will also be moving to 354 Pine Street in Pawtucket Tuesday. The current location at 71 Dexter Street will still be open on Saturday.

Providence

