RI’s only 24-hour testing site halts 24/7 operations; hospitalizations continue to decline

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) —The R.I. Department of Health announced on Thursday the state’s only 24-hour testing site would be “pausing” its 24/7 operations.

The rapid COVID-19 test site at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick will still be open seven days a week, according to the Health Department, but the new hours of operation moving forward will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Among the 38 other state-run testing sites, CCRI’s site is still open the longest.

Rhode Island communities also continue to announce distribution events for at-home test kits.

Gov. Dan McKee was asked why the shift was being made at an event in Lincoln Thursday morning.

“We’re finding that the hours that were around-the-clock weren’t as well used. We’re moving our resources into the directions that make the most sense,” McKee said. “We’re going to put a good amount of our time, resources into letting people know that boosters are a key for us, and we’re going to try to reactivate that.”

According to the latest booster shot data from the Health Department, nearly 37% of all eligible Rhode Islanders have received a booster dose.

“We’re going to try to reactivate that, the same way that we did when we did the vaccinations when we went from a very, very low in the country to one of the top,” McKee said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Rhode Island. The Health Department disclosed 903 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and noted 6.2% of all 14,507 tests performed in the state the day prior were positive.

However, with the amount of at-home testing being done in recent weeks, there is a possibility of an undercount of positive cases.

The Health Department told 12 News recently that “thousands of at-home tests are used every day in Rhode Island that do not get reported.”

Instead, state health officials have been leaning on hospitalization data to show the bigger picture.

Health Department data shows new admissions have dropped below 400 for the last week. On Thursday, the latest data showed 328 people were hospitalized with the virus.

“We’re very optimistic, as it was expressed by Dr. McDonald the other day, that we’re heading in a very good direction,” McKee said. “That means that we’re going to be able to respond that way with any other protocols, different measures that are in place right now.”

In the first three weeks of January, Rhode Island’s hospitals were much more crowded, with 500 or more people hospitalized the first three weeks of the month.

Data also showed as many as 608 were hospitalized on Jan. 17, the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.