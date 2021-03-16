RI’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee to discuss future vaccine allocations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of Rhode Island’s vaccine allocation may get a little clearer Tuesday.

In a meeting of the R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee Tuesday morning, health officials are expected to forecast future vaccine allocations.

Allocations most up in the air relate to the state’s supply of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot.

At the beginning of March, the state received an initial shipment of 9,100 doses, when Johnson & Johnson shipped out its entire supply to states after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the vaccine got approval at the state level.

At the time, states were told to expect the supply would stop for three weeks due to manufacturing constraints. Health officials said it was likely the next amount of doses would be reduced.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News on Monday the state has not administered all of its J&J vaccine, but anticipated doing so this week.

Tuesday morning, officials are also expected to provide an update on the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program.

Clinics for nursing homes ended earlier this month, which resulted in roughly 14,000 unused doses. It allowed for Gov. Dan McKee’s push to prioritize teachers to become reality, which aligned with President Joe Biden’s directive to get teachers at least one dose by the end of March.

Last week, K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare providers began making their vaccine appointments through local clinics in their own cities and towns, as opposed to the state-run sites. An update on that effort is also expected Tuesday.

Assisted living facilities are anticipated to be done with vaccination clinics by the end of March, which could also result in a surplus of doses that could be returned to the state.

The subcommittee will also discuss inventory management, and enhancements to vaccine distribution, which will be all the more important come May.

President Joe Biden is directing states to drop eligibility requirements by May 1, so that vaccines are available to all adults who want them.