RIPTA on COVID-19: ‘We’re doing everything we can’ to disinfect buses

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders rely on public transportation, and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) says they’re doing everything in their power to keep commuters safe from the novel coronavirus.

RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian tells Eyewitness News that every single bus is being thoroughly disinfected every day.

“We are doing that at least once daily and in many cases, on high-density routes, it’s twice,” Avedisian said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure that this is a clean experience for you.”

Avedisian said right now, RIPTA is cleaning its fleet of 240 buses, 75 paratransit vans and 16 flex zone buses the “old fashioned way,” but the agency will soon be receiving foggers which will likely speed up the sanitation process.

“People may say that they can smell a little more disinfectant than normal and we apologize for that, but we want to make sure that everyone knows we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” he added.

Avedisian said surprisingly, RIPTA hasn’t seen a significant decline in ridership due to coronavirus. He urged riders to practice good hygiene and to refrain from using public transportation if sick.

