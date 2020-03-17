Closings & Delays
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | All Latest Information | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

RIPTA: Kennedy Plaza transport center closed to prevent large crowds

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kennedy plaza_348746

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A major transportation hub in Rhode Island’s capital has been ordered to close as the state scrambles to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced the closure of Kennedy Plaza’s indoor transportation center and photo identification center on Tuesday.

Scott Avedesian, RIPTA’s chief executive officer, said the move was made to prevent the gathering of large crowds, as mandated by Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The decision comes one day after RIPTA closed the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center in Pawtucket, which has an indoor waiting area for passengers.

Those who need to purchase fare products are asked to do so on the outdoor ticket vending machines.

Avedeisan said anyone who holds a “no fare” or “reduced fare” pass that is slated to expire this month “does not need to worry,” since he is extending the expiration dates by at least one month. He said since the passes will still read as expired and will not be accepted by the farebox, they will need to be shown to the driver prior to boarding.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com