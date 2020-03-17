RIPTA: Kennedy Plaza transport center closed to prevent large crowds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A major transportation hub in Rhode Island’s capital has been ordered to close as the state scrambles to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced the closure of Kennedy Plaza’s indoor transportation center and photo identification center on Tuesday.

Scott Avedesian, RIPTA’s chief executive officer, said the move was made to prevent the gathering of large crowds, as mandated by Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The decision comes one day after RIPTA closed the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center in Pawtucket, which has an indoor waiting area for passengers.

Those who need to purchase fare products are asked to do so on the outdoor ticket vending machines.

Avedeisan said anyone who holds a “no fare” or “reduced fare” pass that is slated to expire this month “does not need to worry,” since he is extending the expiration dates by at least one month. He said since the passes will still read as expired and will not be accepted by the farebox, they will need to be shown to the driver prior to boarding.

