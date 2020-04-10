RIMA hopes manufacturers sign pledge for employee safety

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) is hoping manufacturers pledge their commitment to employee safety during the pandemic.

RIMA Executive Director Dave Chenevert tells Eyewitness News the pledge is optional, but they’re trying to show a united front.

Chenevert said at its core, the pledge is really about validating what manufacturers should already be doing.

He said there are three aspects to the pledge, including showing employees their safety is a priority, showing Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration manufacturers in Rhode Island are in support of state health efforts and trying to support the economy by keeping manufacturing businesses open.

The pledge covers key structural changes like controlling site traffic, enhanced hygiene, social distancing and reduced density, emergency response and quarantine procedures and robust communication. There’s a comprehensive checklist for all of this.

“The checklist is to give them certain ideas, that maybe they’re not doing right now, and by going through the checklist, they’re able to see, ‘Jeez, I didn’t think of that, I’ll implement that idea as well,'” Chenevert said.

So far, Chenevert said approximately 200 manufacturing companies have taken the pledge since it was issued nearly a week ago.

“There are no ramifications to this whatsoever. It’s a pure voluntary situation, but it sends a strong message to the administration and to commerce that we’re doing the right thing and we’re trying to make sure all the manufacturers are doing the right thing,” Chenevert said. “When you sign your name to something, it means more than just saying you’re gonna do something, and that’s what this is about.”

He said keeping manufacturers open is not only crucial for the economy but to also utilize their creativity in a time where they’re needed more than ever, like to develop hospital masks, shields or ventilators.

“They’re doing their part, manufacturers, by retooling some of their operations to support the medical needs that the administration and commerce is seeking,” Chenevert said. “They’re getting involved and turning around and helping the cause and trying to eliminate this coronavirus.”

Chenevert said he thinks manufacturers have always thought out of the box and “understand the cutting edge.” He said manufacturers have also been lending a hand to each other.

Chenevert said Lubmarine reached out needing filters to continue welding operations on boats and were at risk of shutting down. He said Electric Boat got in touch and will send the filters so they can stay open.

“That’s what you’re seeing throughout the state, as far as the manufacturers; they’re all helping each other, and they’re helping the state as well,” Chenevert said.

He also mentioned Sons of Liberty Spirits Company, which is now making, donating and distributing small bottles of hand sanitizer.

“That’s a small family company that’s stepping up, and I see it daily, and it’s amazing what goes on out there,” Chenevert said.

Chenevert said the is not limited to RIMA’s over 300 members, and that they’re reaching out to the roughly 1,600 manufacturers in the state.

He adds the pledge has been directed to the owners or CEOs, but he said additional employees at a few companies have also signed their name to it.

The pledge is due by April 30.