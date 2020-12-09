RIDOH to provide update on vaccine preparations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s top vaccination leaders will join the R.I. Department of Health on Wednesday to hold a news conference about the state’s vaccine preparations.

It’s the first time the department has held its own briefing about the vaccine, separate from the governor’s weekly update.

The virtual press conference will be conducted via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, scientists with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection.

The analysis comes ahead of a Thursday meeting, where the FDA’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans.

A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within just days.