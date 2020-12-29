RIDOH to provide update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in virtual briefing

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Monday, Rhode Island and Massachusetts were among 36 states that began sending the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to some long-term care facilities.

Now, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) is set to give an update on the state’s vaccination efforts later on Tuesday.

On the heels of vaccine distribution to more than 200 congregate-care facilities across the country, the quick development of the vaccine doesn’t necessarily translate to the quick vaccination of Americans.

CVS Health began vaccination distribution on Monday to more than three dozen states. In Rhode Island, nursing homes and assisted living facilities began the process of distributing the Pfizer vaccine to about 34,000 patients.

The availability of the vaccine is welcom news to congregate-care facilities, which were some of the hardest-hit settings throughout the pandemic. However, vaccine distribution is still far off the goal set by Operation Warp Speed.

More than 11 million vaccine doses have been distributed to states, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the same data suggest only 2.1 million vaccines have actually been administered, falling short of the goal of 20 million vaccines administered nationwide by the end of December.

Vaccine distribution in Rhode Island nursing homes is a positive, but even people living and working in those settings are expected to receive the vaccine right away.

At Berkshire Place in Providence, initial doses of the vaccine were administered to 75% of the residents on Monday, according to Berkshire Administrator Kenneth Rotella.

“Between 55 and 65 percent of our staff members are getting it, and it will be done in two phases,” he said. “I think after the second offering in a few weeks I think anybody in the facility that wanted it will be able to get it, so very, very soon. Probably in two or three weeks.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, of Brown University, says the entire process has to speed up.

“There’s no doubt about it that things are going a little more slowly than we want, we really need to ramp up vaccinations,” Jha said. “Get the vaccines out to states, and also give the vaccines from the states into people arms. It’s going more slowly than any of us would like.”

The RIDOH website says the state does not have the final decisions made on who will be eligible for the vaccine and when. Those answers will most likely be answered as more vaccines become available.