RIDOH medical director says he doesn’t expect additional restrictions after the holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s three-week “pause” led to a decrease in the state’s percent positivity rate, but Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald says we’re still a ways away from returning to normalcy.

“It’s Christmas during a pandemic,” McDonald said during his weekly interview on 12 News Now at 4. “We’re going to make the best of it.”

McDonald estimates that percent positive cases will not steadily decline until roughly half of the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Its going to be awhile. Keep in mind, you need two doses of the vaccine to get some decent immunity, and once you get the two doses in you should have really good immunity,” he explained.

Right now, McDonald said the best way to protect yourself and others is to wear a mask and to avoid hosting or attending large gatherings.

“The more we mill about, the more we spread the disease,” he said, reminding everyone the state saw spikes after both Halloween and Thanksgiving.

McDonald also suggested that, if you are gathering for the holidays, that you upgrade the quality of your face mask from a cloth covering to an N-95.

“Not only are you protecting others around you, this also protects you,” he said. “Things like that matter, it just helps if we keep following what we know works.”

McDonald said he hopes there won’t be a surge in cases come January. He said since Rhode Island issued a “pause” ahead of other states, it should help prevent a spike in cases.

“It was an unpopular decision, but it was the right decision,” McDonald said of the pause. “The next part is the dial up and it’s going to be a slow process.”

“We all talk about the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s going to be a long tunnel,” he added. “So we really just have to keep playing this marathon out for what it is.”

McDonald said both of the state’s field hospitals are currently treating patients, but are not at capacity.

He also said the Cranston field hospital is treating some patients with monoclonal antibodies.

“It’s in shorter supply, but we have it for high-risk individuals,” he said.

Rather than toughing it out at home, McDonald suggested anyone who tests positive talk with their doctor about whether they qualify for the treatment, especially because “it can keep people out of the hospital.”

“The people I’ve talked to that have gotten the monoclonal antibodies are like, ‘Wow, I feel a lot better,'” McDonald said. “So we’ve got it for as many people as we can in Rhode Island.”

McDonald said he doesn’t expect there to be additional restrictions following the holidays, and instead believes they will begin to slowly and incrementally open things back up.

“No one wants restrictions, but if we keep doing what we know works, there won’t be more restrictions,” he said. “We’ve all learned a lot of infection prevention over the past 10 months. Now it’s time to be fastidious.”