RIDOH medical director on when the general public can get vaccinated: ‘We’ll have to wait and see’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Dr. Anthony Fauci with with the National Institutes of Health believes the general public won’t be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine until May or June, Dr. James McDonald with the R.I. Department of Health tells 12 News, “we’ll have to wait and see” if that rings true for Rhode Island.

In his weekly interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian, McDonald said he was able to visit the mass vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road, which was one of two that began immunizing eligible Rhode Islanders Thursday.

He said he was pleased with what he saw.

“I saw some lines, but that’s because I saw a lot of people getting the vaccine,” McDonald said. “I like what I see so far, the age-based strategy we have right now is going much more quickly than what we had done before and I really love the efficiency that we are seeing.”

When asked why coronavirus cases are dropping in Rhode Island, McDonald said it’s only partly because of the vaccine. He believes it’s also because Rhode Islanders are continuing to follow public health guidelines, especially during the state’s three-week pause at the end of last year.

“If Rhode Islanders want to pat themselves on the back right now, go ahead,” he said.

In the above video, McDonald also discusses whether the easing of certain restrictions will bring about another increase in cases, and whether he expects there will be additional cases of the coronavirus variant in Rhode Island.