RIDOH easing visitation restrictions at hospitals, long-term care facilities Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As state health officials say the COVID-19 picture in Rhode Island is improving, they announced that a major ease on visitation restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities would become effective Friday.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Thursday due to a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the state would allow all hospitals to transition to Level 1, the least restrictive of hospital visitation guidance.

As of Friday morning, the state’s two largest hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, had not yet updated their websites to reflect any changes in their policies, respectively.

Since March, visitors in hospitals were only allowed for very specific reasons, such as a support person for women in labor or family members in end-of-life situations, and there were specific hours in place for visitation.

Under Level 1, guidance says visitation will still be reduced, and Dr. Alexander-Scott says there will still be significant precautions in place, including screening visitors for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, wearing appropriate fitting face coverings, physical distancing, cleaning high-touch surfaces after each visit and staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Department of Health also announced visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes and assisted living facilities if the facility has not had any COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

